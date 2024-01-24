Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.87. 97,503,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,483,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.92. The stock has a market cap of $660.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.07 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.87.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

