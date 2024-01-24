Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1,903.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.77 and a 200-day moving average of $163.02. The company has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.05.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

