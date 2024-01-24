Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.11 on Wednesday, reaching $171.23. 2,717,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,964,694. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after buying an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

