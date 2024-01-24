Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $164.00 at Mizuho

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $169.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.47. 8,971,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332,085. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.02. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

