Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Textron updated its FY24 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.
TXT stock opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. Textron has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.66.
In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.
Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.
