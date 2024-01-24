Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.69 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.38.

Get Textron alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Textron

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Textron by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Textron by 69,562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 29,912 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Textron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,263,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,880,000 after buying an additional 31,805 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 69.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.