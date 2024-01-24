Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.69 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. Textron has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Textron will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

