The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s current price.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.84. 1,012,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,848. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.