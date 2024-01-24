The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE KO traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,459,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,850,711. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,286 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
