The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Eastern were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EML. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eastern by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the second quarter worth $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the first quarter worth $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eastern by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $48,975.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at $347,296.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eastern news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $48,975.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,296.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $31,824.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,621.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,154 shares of company stock valued at $186,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Eastern stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The Eastern Company has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $152.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

