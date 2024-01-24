The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, William Allan Corp purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.51. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

