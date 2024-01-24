The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.3 %

GS opened at $380.77 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $392.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,209 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.22.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

