The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WOR. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 0.2 %

WOR stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth $97,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

