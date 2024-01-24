The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,242 shares of company stock worth $18,778,214 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HIG opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $86.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

