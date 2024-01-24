The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,866,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,670 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ODP were worth $86,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ODP in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ODP in the second quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ODP by 94.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ODP in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ODP by 875.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP Price Performance

ODP stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.59. 13,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,402. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.28. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ODP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Insider Activity

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

