The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Hamel Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.6% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.24. 2,369,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

