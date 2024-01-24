The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Certuity LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 36,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,185,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $105,325,000 after acquiring an additional 90,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

TJX traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $95.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

