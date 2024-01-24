The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 17,739 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $33,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $95.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

