The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $2,588,625.16 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2024

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRVGet Free Report) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV remained flat at $210.98 on Wednesday. 1,647,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $215.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after buying an additional 127,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,244,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

