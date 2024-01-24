The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $2,588,625.16 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV remained flat at $210.98 on Wednesday. 1,647,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $215.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after buying an additional 127,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,244,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

