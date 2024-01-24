The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $2,099,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 114,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $93.81. 8,198,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,605,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $171.70 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

