Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $37.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. On average, analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.65. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

In related news, insider William Bobbora bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $30,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,322.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 30.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 189.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,211,000. 44.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCBX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

