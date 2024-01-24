Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.24% from the stock’s current price.

LCFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark cut their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.82. 9,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,401. The stock has a market capitalization of C$271.59 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.49, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Tidewater Renewables has a 12-month low of C$6.52 and a 12-month high of C$11.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.98.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.