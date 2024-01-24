Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.24% from the stock’s current price.
LCFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark cut their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.
