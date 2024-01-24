Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $8.75 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.50. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tilly’s

Tilly’s Price Performance

TLYS stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.97 million, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.61. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,437,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,370,955.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tilly’s news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $48,874.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,437,627 shares in the company, valued at $33,370,955.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 315,702 shares of company stock worth $2,419,087. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 251,559 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,050,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.