Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.63% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Stewardship LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,474. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.