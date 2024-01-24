Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Triatomic Management LP

Triatomic Management LP lowered its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 99,668.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Toast by 40.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 26.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.74.

Shares of TOST traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. 8,492,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,612. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $31,021.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,812 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $31,021.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $60,484.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,287 shares of company stock worth $8,034,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

