Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 172 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $45,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $242.59 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.56.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $607,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,012 shares of company stock worth $30,120,242 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.