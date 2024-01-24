Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,756 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.