Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $116.14 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

