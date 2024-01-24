TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,268,012 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,578,956 shares.The stock last traded at $64.16 and had previously closed at $63.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Motco boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.