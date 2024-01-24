Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.69

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 170352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.60 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of C$15.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0696325 earnings per share for the current year.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

