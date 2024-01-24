Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.02 and last traded at $36.87. Approximately 34,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 150,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRML has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRML

Tourmaline Bio Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $732.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.70). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 725,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,890,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Caley Castelein purchased 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,351.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,890,253.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $376,410 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.