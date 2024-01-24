TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 604,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,235. TPG has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. TPG had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $321.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,585,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

