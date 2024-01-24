Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tracsis Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tracsis stock opened at GBX 866 ($11.00) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 895.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 824.61. Tracsis has a 12-month low of GBX 690 ($8.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of £261.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,977.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Tracsis from GBX 1,390 ($17.66) to GBX 1,295 ($16.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

About Tracsis

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

