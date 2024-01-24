Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $228.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

