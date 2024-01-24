Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.05. The stock had a trading volume of 483,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,121. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.68.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

