TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading 5.6% Higher

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.16 and last traded at $86.75. 270,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 493,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,072,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $804,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,072,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,912. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 595.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.