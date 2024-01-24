Triatomic Management LP Buys Shares of 13,900 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Triatomic Management LP bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Block makes up approximately 0.4% of Triatomic Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Block by 15.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Block by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,301,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,282. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.57.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

