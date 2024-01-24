Triatomic Management LP Sells 14,084 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Triatomic Management LP trimmed its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,084 shares during the period. Kanzhun accounts for approximately 0.3% of Triatomic Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,502,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,108,000 after buying an additional 973,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,222,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,993,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,932,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,545 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,107,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 413,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,804,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,282. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

