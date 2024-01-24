Triatomic Management LP Trims Stock Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Triatomic Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,950 shares during the quarter. Centrus Energy comprises about 0.6% of Triatomic Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEU. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Centrus Energy by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Centrus Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,495,000 after buying an additional 86,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Centrus Energy by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEU traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $54.79. 120,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,254. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $850.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 14.41% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

LEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LEU

About Centrus Energy

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.