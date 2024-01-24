Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRINGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,230,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 487,603 shares.The stock last traded at $13.92 and had previously closed at $14.16.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $602.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRINGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $40,006.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,966.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,675,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,555,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 154,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 888.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

