Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,230,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 487,603 shares.The stock last traded at $13.92 and had previously closed at $14.16.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $602.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $40,006.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,966.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,675,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,555,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 154,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 888.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.