TrueFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.61 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $48.10 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,095,970,655 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,095,970,655.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04342566 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $3,128,105.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

