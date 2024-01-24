Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Announces Earnings Results

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Trustmark Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 15.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $633,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 87,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Trustmark by 24.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Trustmark by 23.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Stories

