TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.45

TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 29986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.55.

TRX Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. TRX Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of C$12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRX Gold Co. will post 0.0391993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

