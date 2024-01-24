Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. 2,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 84,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 223,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 83,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1,020.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 58,401 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

