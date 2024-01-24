U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,995 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,777 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,510,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,950 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.48. 11,194,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,848,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

