Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $58.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.27 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $65.61.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

