Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

UBER traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,232,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,393,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.