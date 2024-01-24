UBS Group Begins Coverage on Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENOV. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

ENOV stock opened at $59.65 on Monday. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.89 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter worth about $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

