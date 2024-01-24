UBS Group Boosts Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $43.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,580,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,447,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 81,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 83,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

