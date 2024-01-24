Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

